Global Healthcare Exchange to expand its facility in Hyderabad

The decision was announced after Telangana industries minister KT Rama Rao met GHX chief customer experience officer Chrystie Leonard in New York recently

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 24th August 2023 3:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) will strengthen its engineering and operations teams with expansion of its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad. The healthcare firm is planning to triple its workforce in India by 2025.

The decision was announced after Telangana industries minister KT Rama Rao met GHX chief customer experience officer Chrystie Leonard in New York recently.

After the meeting, the minister tweeted saying, “Delighted to learn that Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) will expand its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, reaffirming Telangana’s position as a Global Lifesciences hub.”

“Repeat investments like these are a stamp of approval for Brand Telangana that we are creating. We are well and truly on our way to becoming the ‘Health-Tech Mecca’ of the world,” added KTR.

