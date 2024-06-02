Global human rights groups condemn BJP’s anti-Muslim rhetoric for poll gains

As the election season in India culminates, some 48 human rights groups have condemned the anti-Muslim rhetoric used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other members of his BJP during polling campaigns.

A global coalition of civil society organisations released a statement on Sunday, June 2, which was co-signed by 48 human rights groups.

“Despite repeated complaints by India’s opposition parties and tens of thousands of concerned citizens, Prime Minister Modi has continuously targeted Indian Muslims and his political opponents alike in his hate speeches, fanning the flames of an already dangerous climate of anti-minority hate and violence in the nation,” the statement read.

In violation of Indian law, which prohibits communal speeches during elections, Modi has referred to India’s 250 million Muslims as ‘infiltrators’, and those who possess “more children”. He claimed that Muslims will rob other marginalised communities of government benefits, and shockingly referred to Muslims exercising their right to vote as “vote jihad.”

Other BJP politicians also made similar hateful comments, including senior government leaders. Home Minister Amit Shah associated Muslim schools and clerics with the ‘mafia’; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that an opposition government would bring in a ‘Taliban’ style government; and Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma has boasted of forcing Islamic seminaries across his state to shut down.

‘We call upon the leaders of the international community to impress [our concerns] upon Mr. Modi, urge him to immediately retract and apologize for his statements, and urge him to commit to holding his fellow party members accountable for spreading violent hate speech as well,’ the statement concluded.

The statement was signed by the following bodies:



Indian American Muslim Council Hindus for Human Rights

Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC)

Genocide Watch

Dalit Solidarity Forum

Federation of Indian American Christian Organizations (FIACONA)

New York State Council of Churches

North America Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA)

Asian Children’s Educational Fellowship

American Sikh Council

Justice for All

International Christian Concern

India Civil Watch

Coalition Against Fascism

Boston South Asian Coalition

Black African Cemetery Coalition

Justice4Palestine Actions Enablement Network

Virginia Political Action Committee

Tunisian Action Network

Libyan American Alliance

Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition

Islamic Leadership Institute of America

Coalition of Seattle Indian Americans

ICNA Council for Social Justice

The London Story (TLS)

South Asian Diaspora Action Collective (SADAC)

South Asian SOAR

The Citizens Foundation

World Without Genocide

Sikh Information Centre

Sikh Assembly of America

Incarnation Anglican Church

Assembly for Human Rights

World Without Genocide

Global Buhjan Group

Georgia Muslim Action Committee (GAMAC)

American Muslims for Palestine- New Jersey

Coalition of Americans for Pluralism in India (CAPI)

Islamic Community Center of Laurel

Interfaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit

ImpactHub

Incarnation Anglican Church

Jubilee Campaign

Muslim Community Support Services

NRI Ambedkarite

South Asian American Coalition to Renew Democracy (SACRED)