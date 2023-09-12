Global Symposium on Farmer’s Rights inauguration

Global Symposium on Farmer's Rights inauguration
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the Plant Genome Saviour Community Award 2021-22 to members of ‘Kala Zeera Utpadan Sangh’, Himachal Pradesh, during the inauguration of the Global Symposium on Farmer’s Rights, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
