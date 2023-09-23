Gmail adds ‘Select all’ option on Android, to let you select 50 emails at once

It is a conversational experience in Android Studio that helps you be more productive by answering Android development queries.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd September 2023 8:53 pm IST
Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users

New Delhi: Google is adding a useful “Select all” button to Gmail on Android, allowing users to clean up their inbox more easily and quickly.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to 9to5Google, Gmail for Android will start showing a “Select all” button when users start selecting multiple emails at once. This feature has been available on Gmail’s web app for quite some time, but has never been available on mobile devices.

Also Read
Google Co-founder Sergey Brin quietly divorced wife after alleged affair with Musk

While the name suggests that this will select every email in your inbox, it is actually limited to 50 — the same as the web version, making it slightly less useful, but it’s still a useful feature, the report said.

MS Education Academy

According to the report, the feature is rolling out as a server-side change, meaning users won’t see it till it’s there. Meanwhile, Google has brought its AI-powered coding assistant called Studio Bot to India, along with other countries. It first rolled out Studio Bot to Android developers in the US in May this year.

“Studio Bot is available in more than 170 countries and territories, with support for the English language,” the company said in an update. Studio Bot helps developers build apps by generating code, fixing errors, and answering questions about Android.

It is a conversational experience in Android Studio that helps you be more productive by answering Android development queries.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd September 2023 8:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button