GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo wins Gold award

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) was awarded a Gold Award in the ‘Time Critical Logistics Solution Provider of the Year’ category at the fifth edition of the Southeast Air Cargo Conclave and Awards 2024 (SEAC 2024) held recently in Chennai.

The achievement highlights GHAC’s brilliance in handling time-sensitive shipments which are essential for several industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to E-commerce.

CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited Pradeep Panicker said that the award is a reflection GHAC team’s hardwork.

“Time-sensitive logistics requires precision, agility, and a relentless commitment to excellence, and this win highlights our ability to meet the standards consistently. Our success is not just a reflection of our world-class infrastructure but also of our ability to work closely with our stakeholders to deliver seamless and timely solutions. We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award, and we will continue innovating and raising the bar in air cargo logistics,” he said.

GHAC plans to focus on enhancing temperature-sensitive cargo handling as well as including a superstore for vaccines and cooltainer storage.

It also intends to expand and bring forth Hyderabad as a key transhipment hub in India’s growing air cargo sector.