‘GN Saibaba was not guilty, find out who is’: CPI leader writes to CJI

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (CPI) National secretary K Narayan has written to Chief Justice Of India (CJI) stating Professor GN Saibaba wasn’t guilty.

Marayan stated that Saibaba was a great human rights activist, writer and poet and a professor at the Delhi University. In 1993, Saibaba went on a hunger strike demanding the release of political prisoners.

The professor was arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was accused of having connections with the banned Maoist organisation, by state government of united Andhra Pradesh. Saibaba was under incarceration for 10 years in solitary confinement.

In March this year, the Bombay High Court acquitted the professor from charges of an alleged nexus with the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist. It is to be noted that Saibaba died on October 12 due to complications from a recent operation.

In his letter to Dy Chandrachud, Narayan urged the CJI to find out who is guilty if Saibaba wasn’t. “Apex court should keep in mind idiom of Jurisprudence ‘Justice delayed, is Justice denied’, apart from principle of natural justice. Highest seat of justice should also find out who is guilty, if late Prof GN Saibaba was not guilty,” The CPI National Secretary said.

He further said that culprit should also get severe punishment so that such blunder mistake should not be repeated. Then only people will get confidence on courts which guarantee fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution.

Previously, Narayan also declined Bandaru Dattatreya’s invitation to join Alai-Balai celebrations stating that the latter belongs to the government which incarcerated Saibaba.