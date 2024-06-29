‘Go to Palestine’: Protest held near Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi residence

Hyderabad: Members of one ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ staged a protest outside AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence at 34 Ashoka Road in New Delhi on Saturday.

The protesters (mostly women) held posters with pictures Owaisi’s face on a pig. The posters read ‘Palestine ke samardhak Palestine jao‘, which translates to “Supporter of Palestine go to Palestine.”

The protesters also chanted ‘Bharat ke samman mein, Hindu raksha dal maidan mein‘.

Protest outside Hyderabad MP Assauddin Owaisi outside his residence for pledging his alliance toa foreign country pic.twitter.com/lrFvfKW2KV — Keshav Soni (@ImKeshavSoni) June 29, 2024

The police stationed there ensured that they didn’t get too close to the main gate of Owaisi’s residence where vandals spilled black ink and pasted a poster on Thursday night.

The vandalism followed by the protest are the fall-out of Owaisi raising ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan after taking oath as a member of parliament earlier this week.

Delhi police commissioner was summoned by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who sought explanation about the security breach at Owaisi’s residence.