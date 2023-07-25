Goa files complaint against Uber for ‘illegal’ operations

Panaji: Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Tuesday said that a complaint has been filed against ride-hailing major Uber for commencing operations in the coastal state without taking permission.

Speaking to reporters here, Godinho said the state government has taken action against Uber by writing to the Cyber Crime branch for allegedly illegally starting taxi operations.

“We have written to the Cyber Crime branch and have asked (Uber) how could they start the business without taking permission. How can such a big company start a business without taking formal permission?.

“The state government had decided in the past not to give permission to Ola and Uber. Its stand has not changed. If it ever changes, we will take them in confidence,” Godinho said.

The Minister said that taxi operators send proposals to the state government, but latter has not taken any decision on it.

“Everyone wants to come to Goa to do business,” he added.

Taxi operators in Goa have objected to the operations of Ola and Uber cabs.