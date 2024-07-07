Goa govt objects to Mahadayi water share of Karnataka 

Belagavi: The Goa government, known for its persistent opposition to the Kalasa-Banduri and Mahadayi water projects, has once again stirred controversy. A tweet by Goa CM Pramod Sawant has angered Kannadigas, accusing the Karnataka government of unauthorized actions.

The Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony (PRAWAH), a bi-state organization established by the central government at Goa’s request, will visit Kanakumbi in Khanapura Taluk on July 7. In his tweet, CM Pramod Sawant accused Karnataka of initiating work without approvals from the Wildlife, Environment, and Forest Departments. He stated his intention to expose Karnataka’s actions to the River Monitoring Committee.

The MAHADAYI PRAWAH members will conduct a detailed site inspection of the Mhadei Basin which will familiarise them with the on ground facts about the extent of work undertaken by the Karnataka Govt.



The inspection is crucial for Goa as it will uncover the truth before the… pic.twitter.com/qKFk6XDJrO — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 4, 2024

Despite these allegations, the Karnataka government has remained silent, causing discontent among the local populace. For five decades, the people of Belgavi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, and Gadag districts have demanded that Kalasa and Banduri water be redirected to the Malaprabha river.

In 2009, the Mahadayi Tribunal was established, and on August 14, 2018, it ordered the distribution of 13 TMC of water to Karnataka—1.72 TMC from Kalasa Nala, 2.18 from Banduri, and 8 TMC for hydroelectric projects. However, six years later, Karnataka has yet to receive this water.

The central government’s Department of Environment, Wildlife, and Forests has not granted permission for the project. Goa claims the project would destroy 500 hectares of forest. In response, the Bommai government prepared a revised project report, reducing the affected forest area to 64 hectares by using pipelines.

Additionally, afforestation was promised near Telasanga in Athani Taluk. The erstwhile BJP government allocated ₹1500 crores in reserve and issued tenders before receiving necessary approvals. Goa has also lodged a complaint with the National Tiger Conservation Authority falsely claiming the presence of tigers in the Kanakumbi forest area.

Goa previously blocked the project by rallying environmentalists against Karnataka. Now, it is influencing the central government to send PRAWAH to Kanakumbi for welfare and reconciliation. This organization, led by a representative from Panaji, lacks a state member, raising concerns about its impartiality.

Ashoka Chandragi, a member of the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, criticized Goa for creating unfounded fears about tigers in the Kalasa-Banduri area. He accused Goa of using the flood agency visit to Kanakumbi as another tactic to stall the project. CM Pramod Sawant’s tweet claimed the flood agency visit on July 7 would reveal Karnataka’s actions.

Karnataka government officials, including CM Siddaramaiah, Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar, and Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal, have been urged to take the issue seriously and counter Goa’s strategies effectively.