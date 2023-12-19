Goa’s GSDP increased by 33 pc in last two decades: CM Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the coastal state has increased by 33 per cent over the last 20 years.

Addressing a programme on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day here, the chief minister said the per capita income in the state has risen by 30 percent in the last two decades.

The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 to mark the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ undertaken by the Indian Army to liberate the state from the 450-year-long Portuguese rule in 1961.

“The state has been witnessing growth post the liberation. The GSDP has increased by 33 per cent in the last 20 years, and the per capita income has gone up by 30 per cent in the same period,” Sawant said.

The government has started Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which is being taken to different parts of the state, he said, appealing to all sarpanchs and panchayat members to take advantage of the initiative.

The chief minister further said that the state government is working for the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana.

At least 20,000 people have already registered under the scheme, and they will be skilled and provided loans with minimum interest, he said.

The state government will set up an institute to train teachers to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state, Sawant said.