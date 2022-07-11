Godavari crosses third danger mark at Telangana’s Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: The Godavari river crossed the third level flood warning at Bhadrachalam in Telangana on Monday, prompting authorities to sound alert across the course of the river.

Following heavy rains in the upstream areas in Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra, the water level rose sharply at Bhadrachalam to reach 53 feet.

The Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration has sounded an alert across the course of the river, especially in the low-lying mandals. Some villages were cut-off due to the submergence of connecting roads. Vehicular traffic to Dummugudem and Charla mandals came to a halt.

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar reviewed the situation with officials. The District Collector has asked the people in low-lying areas to reach relief camps. Five relief camps have so far been opened.

The river was in spate from Sri Ram Sagar to Bhadrachalam due to incessant rains for the last 3-4 days in Maharashtra and Telangana’s Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad districts. Nine gates of the Sri Ram Sagar project have been opened to release the water.

The water flow at the project was 99,850 cusecs while 41,000 cusecs were being let out on Monday morning. The water level was 1,087 feet against the full level of 1,091 feet.

Sripada Yellampalli project also continues to receive heavy inflows. Irrigation officials have lifted 27 gates to release water for the Parvathi barrage under the Kaleshwaram project. Swaraswati and Lakshmi barrages under Kaleshwaram were also receiving massive inflows.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash parts of Telangana for a fourth consecutive day on Monday, inundating low-lying villages and throwing normal life out of gear.

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains and issuing a red alert, the state government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions for the next three days from Monday while the South Central Railway has cancelled a few trains.

Several villages and towns in north Telangana districts were marooned due to incessant rains for the last four days. Rivulets, streams and tanks were overflowing, cutting off road transport in some areas.

Low-lying villages in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts were marooned. Normal life has come to a standstill due to continuous rains.

Hyderabad and suburbs were also receiving rains for a fourth day on Monday. Inundation of roads in some areas due to overflowing drains threw the vehicular traffic out of gear.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday reviewed the situation with officials. He spoke to ministers and public representatives over the phone and gave them necessary instructions.

According to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Chief Minister is speaking to officials of all districts to get the latest information about officials and issuing necessary directions. He enquired about the flood situation in Godavari and asked officials to take all precautionary measures.

He made it clear that the government machinery is ready to tackle any situation.