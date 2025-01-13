Godrej Properties launches housing project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Godrej Properties ltd. on Monday, January 13 launched its first housing project in Hyderabad. The firm aims to make a revenue of Rs 1,300 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced the launch of ‘Godrej Madison Avenue’, its first premium residential project in Hyderabad.

The project, spread over 3 acres of land at Kokapet in Hyderabad, will have around 12 lakh square feet of saleable area with an estimated booking value of about Rs 1,300 crore, the company said.

“We are excited to launch our first project in Hyderabad,which will representg a significant step in our growth journey. Kokapet’s strategic location and infrastructure advantages make it an ideal destination for premium residential developments,” Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India (PTI)

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Bengaluru and Pune housing markets. It has now entered Hyderabad.

Godrej Properties also has residential plotted development projects in tier II and III cities.