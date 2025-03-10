Gold, diamond jewelry worth Rs 75L stolen in Jubilee Hills

The family suspects three women helpers, who are missing since the incident in the house, to be involved in the theft.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 10th March 2025 1:34 pm IST
Gold, diamond jewelry worth Rs 75 L stolen in Jubilee Hills
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Thieves decamped with gold and diamond jewelry worth Rs 75 lakh following a theft in Jubilee Hills on Sunday, March 9.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The theft occurred at a businessman’s house on Road Number 22 of Jubilee Hills. The victim was identified as GV Shekhar Reddy, who owns a real estate business. At the time of the incident, Reddy and his family attended a wedding.

Also Read
Telangana govt lying on interest free loans: Harish Rao

As the family returned, they found the almirah open and the ornaments missing. The thieves also took some foreign currency along. Based on complaint, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case and an investigation has been launched.

MS Creative School

The family suspects three women helpers, who are missing since the incident in the house, to be involved in the theft.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 10th March 2025 1:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button