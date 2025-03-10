Gold, diamond jewelry worth Rs 75L stolen in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Thieves decamped with gold and diamond jewelry worth Rs 75 lakh following a theft in Jubilee Hills on Sunday, March 9.
The theft occurred at a businessman’s house on Road Number 22 of Jubilee Hills. The victim was identified as GV Shekhar Reddy, who owns a real estate business. At the time of the incident, Reddy and his family attended a wedding.
As the family returned, they found the almirah open and the ornaments missing. The thieves also took some foreign currency along. Based on complaint, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case and an investigation has been launched.
The family suspects three women helpers, who are missing since the incident in the house, to be involved in the theft.