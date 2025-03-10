Telangana govt lying on interest free loans: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BES) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, March 9 accused the Telangana government of lying about interest free loans.

He demanded a white paper to clarify details regarding the Rs 21,000 crore interest-free loans and any associated interest. Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan alongside several party leaders, Harish Rao accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka of misleading women with false claims during the Women’s Day celebrations at Parade Grounds.

He stressed the necessity of honesty in leadership roles, condemning Revanth for making false statements both in his earlier capacity as an opposition leader and now as the chief minister.

The Siddipet MLA asserted that the Congress government misrepresented the provision of Rs 21,000 crore interest-free loans, clarifying that only loans up to 5 lakh were interest-free, as per a 2015 order from the KCR administration. Loans exceeding this threshold were subject to a 12.5% interest rate imposed by banks.

The former Telangana finance minister accused the Congress government of misleading the public by asserting that the loan is interest free. Rao reiterated his demand for a white paper detailing the interest-free loans and the interest paid on them.

The BRS MLA went on to criticise the government’s management of women’s self-help groups and the distribution of school uniforms, alleging that the Congress government falsely claimed to have raised the stitching charges for uniforms from 25 to 75 per set, while in reality, only 50 were being paid.