Gold, foreign currency, cigarettes seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 704 grams of gold worth Rs 42.8 lakh from two passengers who arrived from Kuwait on Wednesday, July 26. The officials also seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 7.56 lakh and 15,000 foreign cigarettes from two other more passengers.

Based on passenger profiling and surveillance, officials caught two persons who arrived from Kuwait. They had concealed the gold in rice, surf and shampoo etc.

In a separate incident, the customs officials along with CISF caught a passenger who was to travel to Ras Al Khaimah, and seized currency of different countries worth Rs 7.56 lakh from his possession.

In yet another case, 15,000 foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.25 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived from Bahrain. The cigarettes were not aligned to the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, officials said.

Cases have been filed against all accused and investigations are underway.

Notably, the customs officials seized 1.5 kilograms of gold from four different passengers who had arrived from Dubai earlier in the day.