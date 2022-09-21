Gold gains Rs 152; silver jumps Rs 333

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,671 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.35 per ounce.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 21st September 2022 9:17 pm IST
Gold gains Rs 152; silver jumps Rs 333
Representative Image

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 152 to Rs 49,871 per 10 grams on Wednesday, amid a rise in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 49,719 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by Rs 333 to Rs 57,406 per kilogram from Rs 57,073 per kg in the previous trade.

MS Education Academy

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 79.82 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as investors await the US Fed’s policy decision on interest rates for further cues.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,671 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.35 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher ahead of US FOMC meet and geopolitical tension after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button