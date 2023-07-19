‘Gold Idli’ becomes talk of the town in Hyderabad, check price

Gold Idli in Hyderabad
Gold Idli (Image Source: Zomato)

Hyderabad has long been celebrated as a hub of good food, attracting food enthusiasts with its rich and diverse gastronomic offerings. From Biryanis, Haleem to delectable street snacks, the city never fails to entice the taste buds of both locals and visitors.

However, amidst this bustling food scene, odd food creations with unique presentations and unexpected combinations are something that often steal the spotlight, leaving everyone amazed and speechless.

Gold Idli, A Viral Food Item In Hyderabad

After gold dosa, gulab jamun bhajji and malai khowa gulab jamun bun, the latest bizarre offering that caught our attention is – the 24 Karat Gold Idli. Priced at a staggering Rs 1200 per plate (2 pieces), this opulent delicacy is making waves for its lavish presentation, rose petals and an edible gold paper over the idlis.

Head to Krishna Idly Cafe in Banjara Hills to savor the most extravagant idli in the city. They also have couple of other branches (King Kothi and Secunderabad). Check out some viral food reels on Instagram below.

Have you tried this gold idli in Hyderabad? If yes, don’t forget to share your experience with us in the comments section below.

