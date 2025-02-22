Gold idli to Rs 2500 biryani: A look at Hyderabad’s costly dishes

As the city of Nizams, Hyderabad has always been synonymous with grandeur, opulence and royal living. So, it’s no surprise that the people of this historic city dine like royalty, indulging in some of the most extravagant dishes money can buy. From gold-plated ice creams to luxurious kebab platters, Hyderabad offers some of the most expensive dishes for those who love a little luxury on their plate.

But what makes these dishes so special? Is it the rare ingredients, the unique presentation, or just the thrill of trying something exclusive? Siasat.com takes a look at Hyderabad’s most expensive dishes and what makes them worth the splurge.

1. Tea (Rs. 300- Rs. 1000)

Niloufer Cafe in Banjara Hills has earned a reputation for serving the most exclusive teas in Hyderabad. It started with Rs. 10 Irani chai and now serves premium varieties like Silver Needle White Tea, South African Rooibos, Morrocan Mint and Japanese Sencha, priced at Rs. 300. Niloufer Cafe sometimes also brings its limited edition Golden Tips Black Tea priced at Rs. 1000.

Price- Rs. 300- Rs. 1000 (prices may vary for each tea)

Where? Niloufer Cafe, Banjara Hills

2. Pani Puri (Rs. 600)

Named Gappe Vappe Gosht Ke, this dish at Tosh E Daan is a chef’s special take on Pani Puri. This innovative dish features puffed pooris filled with minced lamb and is served with a rich, slow-cooked lamb stock, offering a luxurious twist to this beloved street snack of Hyderabad.

Price- Rs. 600

Where? Tosh E Daan, Khajaguda

3. 24 Karat Gold Idli (Rs. 1200)

The 24-karat gold idli at Krishna Idli is a luxurious twist on South India’s favourite breakfast. The dish features two soft idlis wrapped in edible 24-karat gold leaf and garnished with rose petals. It is served alongside sambar and two types of chutney. Initially, it went viral for its extravagance, but many reviews claimed it tastes no different from the usual Rs. 20 idli.

Price- Rs. 1200

Where? Krishna Idli, Banjara Hills

4. 24 Karat Gold Ice Cream (Rs. 1200)

Huber and Holly’s Mighty Midas is touted as Hyderabad’s most luxurious ice cream, made with 17 ingredients. It features a Belgian chocolate scoop, praline roasted almonds, macaroons, chocolate-filled balls and a 24-karat gold-wrapped dark chocolate bar, topped with a swirl of golden ice cream.

Price- Rs. 1200

Where? Huber and Holly, Banjara Hills and Himayat Nagar

5. Hyderabadi Biryani (Rs. 2500)

Hyderabad is synonymous with biryani but this ITC Kohenur special biryani takes things up a notch. Cooked using top quality saffron, aged basmati rice and slow-cooked meat, this royal dish is a must try for food connoisseurs who don’t mind splurging on luxury.

Price- Rs. 2500

Where? Dum Pukht’s Begum- ITC Kohenur, Hitech City

6. Kebab Platter (Rs. 3300)

For meat lovers, Levant’s Mashawi Mushakal Platter is a dream come true. It features a variety of grilled meats including Basha Sheesh, Adana Kebab, Lamb Chukaf, Balka Sheesh and Levant Jaeaneh.

Price- Rs 3300

Where? Levant, Banjara Hills

Have you tried these dishes? Comment below.