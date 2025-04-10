Gold prices in Dubai surges amid US-China tariff tensions

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), surged on Thursday, April 10, by 4 Dirham (Rs 93.97) per gram in just one trading day.

According to the Dubai Jewellery Group, the price of 24-carat gold reached Dh 374.50 (Rs 8,797.49) per gram by Thursday evening, up from Dh 370.50 (Rs 8,703.52) per gram the previous day.

Also Read China slaps 84 percent retaliatory tariffs on US, trade tensions escalates

Prices for other purities were as follows at 6:10 pm UAE time:

22-carat: Dh 346.75 (Rs 8,145.60) per gram

21-carat: Dh 332.50 (Rs 7,810.85) per gram

18-carat: Dh 248.00 (Rs 5,825.84) per gram

In global markets, as of 2:50 am Eastern time, spot gold is up 1.6 percent and is trading near USD 3,150 an ounce, close to its previous record highs.

The spike comes in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday, 9 April, that tariffs on Chinese imports would increase from 104 percent to 125 percent, despite a 90-day pause on tariffs for other countries.

The news also sparked a rally in the S&P 500, which rose 6 percent to 5,281.44, breaking a losing streak triggered by Trump’s earlier “Liberation Day” tariff declaration.

In retaliation, China announced a tariff increase on US imports to 84 percent.