Gold rates in Hyderabad cross Rs 64K mark, nearing all-time high

While gold rates in Hyderabad experienced 0.96 percent decline in Feb, they have seen significant rise in past three days of the current month.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2024 11:55 am IST
gold rates in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad have once again breached the Rs 64,000 mark, approaching the all-time high witnessed in December last year.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The record highs of Rs 64,250 and Rs 58,900 for 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold, respectively, were recorded on December 28, 2023.

Current gold rates in Hyderabad

Currently, the prices for 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold stand at Rs 64,090 and Rs 58,750, respectively.

MS Education Academy

While gold rates in Hyderabad experienced a 0.96 percent decline in February, they have seen a significant rise in the past three days of the current month.

Here are the gold rates in various Indian cities:

Indian cities 22-carat gold rates of 10 grams (in Rs)24-carat gold rates of 10 grams (in Rs)
New Delhi5890064240
Kolkata5875064090
Mumbai5875064090
Hyderabad5875064090
Chennai5940064800
Also Read
Nightlife, businesses in Hyderabad likely to get push soon

Why rates jump?

As India is a gold importer, rates are primarily influenced by international factors.

The recent surge in gold rates in Hyderabad and other Indian cities is attributed to concerns in the US banking sector.

Additionally, investors are adopting a wait-and-watch approach for the US Federal Reserve rate cut and clarity on the global growth outlook.

The instability in the Red Sea is also contributing to investors’ decisions to park their cash in gold, considered a safe haven.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2024 11:55 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button