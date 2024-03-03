Nightlife, businesses in Hyderabad likely to get push soon

Hyderabad: Nightlife and businesses in Hyderabad are likely to receive a boost as the Telangana government aims to promote the night economy, allowing commercial establishments and eateries to remain open 24×7.

According to a report in TOI, the focus is on promoting the night economy in specific areas like HiTec City and business hubs. Bars and pubs will not receive permits to stay open beyond existing hours.

It is reported that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare a plan for promoting the night economy along with transportation facilities.

Employment opportunities to increase

The proposed plan, designed to enhance nightlife and business, is expected to not only boost government revenues but also improve employment opportunities in Hyderabad.

It will also encourage tourism in areas such as Charminar and Golconda.

However, the police department is not entirely in favor of the plan, expressing concerns about potential rises in law and order problems, crime, and anti-social behavior.

24/7 open permit for nightlife, businesses in Hyderabad

Last year, the Telangana government decided to allow shops and establishments in the state to operate 24/7. While expected to significantly boost Hyderabad’s nightlife and businesses, only a few managements showed interest.

Telangana isn’t the first state to allow 24/7 operations; Maharashtra announced a similar relaxation in 2017, and Karnataka granted this relaxation for three years from January 2021. Tamil Nadu also introduced this flexibility in 2019, extending it for three more years in June 2022.

The impact of the new plan on pushing nightlife and business in Hyderabad to boost the night economy remains to be seen.