Hyderabad’s temperatures nearing 39°C – These areas witness intense heat

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2024 9:19 am IST
Hyderabad: The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is nearing 39 degrees Celsius, having touched 38.8 degrees Celsius yesterday.

In many parts of the city, temperatures surged beyond 38 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad areas that recorded temperatures over 38°C

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday, temperatures in the city ranged from 35 to 39 degrees Celsius. Throughout Telangana, maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius was observed in certain districts.

Areas in the city where the temperature exceeded 38 degrees Celsius include:

Areas in HyderabadMaximuim temperatures in degrees Celsius
Musheerabad38.0
Asifnagar38.3
Nampally38.4
Charminar38.5
Mondamarket38.7
Golconda38.8
Source: TSDPS

Mercury set to reach 40 degrees Celsius

Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, forecasts that Hyderabad’s temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius from March 6.

He also predicts no rainfall in Telangana until March 20.

In view of the anticipated temperature rise in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts, precautionary measures are advisable, especially when outdoors during the daytime.

