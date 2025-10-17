Gold rates in Hyderabad may touch Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams by 2026

Hyderabad: The gold rates in Hyderabad and other Indian districts are likely to touch Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams by 2026.

Since last Dhanteras, the yellow metal has generated returns of approximately 63 per cent in rupee terms and 53 per cent in dollar terms.

Factors driving surge

As per a report from Ventura Securities, dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve, ETF inflows, and central bank purchases are driving the surge in gold rates in Hyderabad, other Indian cities and globally.

Gold prices have skyrocketed since March 2025, rising from $3,000 an ounce to around $4,254. In India, prices increased from Rs.78,840 per 10 grams on Dhanteras 2024 to Rs.128,200 currently.

“Starting the next rally from Dhanteras 2025, the uncharted territory of $5000 per ounce or Rs 1,50,000 per ten grams could be in 2026,” the report noted.

Trade tensions between the United States and China escalated as the latter announced tighter export restrictions on rare earth metals and magnets, being the world’s largest suppliers of these critical resources.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, on top of the existing 30 per cent, which has boosted demand for gold.

Gold rates in Hyderabad

As of October 17, the rates of the yellow metal are Rs 132770 and Rs 121700 per 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold respectively.

Experts say gold’s record-breaking run could continue if global uncertainties persist and the Federal Reserve moves toward rate cuts in the coming months.

Hyderabad’s spike in gold rates is part of a nationwide trend, with other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru also witnessing substantial increases.

Cities 10 grams of 24-carat (in Rs) 10 grams of 22-carat (in Rs) Hyderabad 132770 121700 Mumbai 132770 121700 Delhi 132920 121850 Bengaluru 132770 121700

When compared to rates at the beginning of the year—when 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 71,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 78,000—this represents a jump of over 70 percent.