Gold, silver rates remain bullish in Hyderabad, hit all-time highs

Hyderabad: The gold and silver rates in Hyderabad and other districts in India remained bullish this week.

Amid uncertainty looming due to the shutdown in the United States, tariff concerns, and tight global geopolitical conditions, the rates hit all-time highs.

Gold, silver rates in Hyderabad this week

The price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) started the week at Rs 1,16,890 on Monday and rose to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,19,400 on Saturday.

Though the gold price in the city fell a bit from its all-time high on Thursday and Friday, it recovered on Saturday and hit a new all-time high record.

Meanwhile, the silver rates in Hyderabad reflect the yellow metal’s journey, ending the week at Rs 1,65,000 per kg, up from Rs 1,60,000 on Monday.

In the domestic futures market as well, the gold prices have seen an uptick.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract expiring on December 5 ended the week at Rs 1,18,100 per 10 grams, while the silver future contract, expiring on the same date, closed at Rs 1,45,599 per kg.

Views of analysts

According to analysts, the gold rates in Hyderabad and across the world continue to receive support from robust central bank purchases and sustained inflows into ETFs due to uncertainty in the global trade order.

Gold and silver have outperformed Indian equities for the fourth consecutive Diwali-to-Diwali cycle, continuing a trend where the yellow metal has outperformed equities in seven of the last eight years.