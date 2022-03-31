Gold worth Rs 37.30 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Custom officials at the Hyderabad airport on Thursday arrested a passenger who arrived from Dubai and seized gold worth Rupees 37.30 lakh.

The officials detected six gold bars weighing 699.5 grams in the check-in baggage of the passenger who arrived on the Air India flight AI-952.

The details of the nabbing were shared on the official Twitter handle of Hyderabad customs. “On 31.03.22, Hyderabad Customs has detected and seized 6 gold bars weighing 699.5 gms, valued at Rs.37.30 lakhs from a male pax who arrived by Air India flight AI-952 from Dubai. Gold was concealed in his check-in baggage. Further investigation is ongoing.@cbic_india @cgstcushy,” read the tweet.