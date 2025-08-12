Hyderabad: People in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana love movies like festivals. Fans treat stars like family and get excited for big releases. Usually, for such movies, producers increase ticket prices and plan special shows. Now, two big films, War 2 and Coolie, are releasing on August 14. There were talks about ticket price hikes in both states. They said high ticket prices stop people from going to theatres and have not helped movies in the past.

Telangana Confirms No Hike, AP Yet to Decide

It is now confirmed that Telangana will not allow higher ticket prices for Coolie and War 2. Movie lovers are happy with this decision. In Andhra Pradesh, the government has not yet decided, but a new order is expected soon.

Ticket Prices in Hyderabad

Bookings for both films in the Nizam region will open today after 2:30 PM. The ticket prices are:

Multiplex: Rs. 295

Rs. 295 Single Screens: Rs. 175

No extra hike will be added for these movies.

Fans say that if a movie is good, it will earn well even at normal prices. High rates may make people choose only one film instead of watching both. With a long weekend coming, keeping prices fair can bring more people to theatres and help Telugu cinema.