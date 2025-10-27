Islamabad: The entertainment industry has seen many stars walking away from fame midway through their careers and the Pakistani entertainment world is no different. Over the years, several well-known actors have stepped back from showbiz, some to pursue a more spiritual path and others due to personal struggles.

Now, it seems like another top Pakistani actress may be following the same route. Alizeh Shah, best known for her performances in hit dramas like Ehd-e-Wafa and Ishq Tamasha, has left fans shocked after she deleted all her Instagram posts and announced a break from social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a heartfelt video statement, saying she wanted to reflect on her life and let go of her past self.

“I have deleted all the pictures from Instagram, and I am happy about it, mostly ashamed because I really don’t know what I was doing with my life, and it was all out of grief,” Alizeh admitted.

She further added, “I don’t know when I will come back, but those pictures will never come back, and neither will that Alizeh. So, yeah, it’s a little goodbye.”

Her announcement quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions from fans. While many appreciated her decision to prioritize her mental health, others were surprised by the sudden move.

Alizeh’s Instagram was one of the most followed celebrity accounts in Pakistan. She has now replaced her display photo with a plain orange background, signaling a clean break from her social media persona.

Over the past few years, Alizeh Shah has often made headlines for her bold personality, fashion choices, and public controversies including rumored on-set spats and her fallout with veteran singer Shazia Manzoor.

As her fans speculate about her next move, many are wondering if this marks the beginning of a new chapter by completely quitting the industry and whether a “new Alizeh Shah” will eventually make a comeback.