Google adding passkeys support to Workspace, Cloud

Last month, the company made passkeys available as an additional sign-in option for personal Google Accounts.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 6th June 2023 1:23 pm IST
Google adding passkeys support to Workspace, Cloud
Photo: Google Creative Common

San Francisco: Google has announced that it is rolling out passkeys support to Google Workspace and Google Cloud accounts.

“Starting today, in an open Beta, more than 9 million organisations can allow their users to sign in to Google Workspace and Google Cloud accounts using passkeys instead of passwords,” the tech giant said in a blogpost issued on Tuesday.

Passkeys are a new password-free sign-in method that enables users to sign in with a fingerprint, face recognition, or other screen-lock mechanisms on phones, laptops, or desktops, providing a convenient and secure authentication experience across websites and apps.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Google may bring battery health feature with Android 14

Last month, the company made passkeys available as an additional sign-in option for personal Google Accounts.

Users can still use passwords to sign in to their work and personal Google Accounts, but passkeys offer a simpler and more secure alternative and can reduce the impact of phishing and other social engineering attacks.

“Passkeys have also been designed with user privacy in mind,” the company said.

“The user’s biometric data is never sent to Google’s servers or other websites and apps,” it added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 6th June 2023 1:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button