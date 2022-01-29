Google Cloud announces dedicated team for Blockchain business

San Francisco: Google Cloud has announced a new dedicated team to boost Blockchain efforts and help companies build secure Blockchain-based infrastructure.

The Digital Assets Team within Google Cloud will support its customers’ needs in building, transacting, storing value, and deploying new products on Blockchain-based platforms.

“This new team will enable our customers to accelerate their efforts in this emerging space and help underpin the Blockchain ecosystems of tomorrow,” Google Cloud said in a statement.

Blockchain and distributed-ledger-based companies like Hedera, Theta Labs, and Dapper Labs have already chosen to build on top of Google Cloud for scalability, flexibility, and security.

Moving forward, the Digital Assets Team will undertake a number of short- and long-term initiatives to support companies in the digital assets/blockchain ecosystem.

It will also help developers and users host their nodes on the cleanest cloud in the industry, supporting their environmental, social, and governance initiatives.

Google Cloud infrastructure ensures that developers can speed up the delivery of software and data on the blockchain, delivering fast access to applications for users.

The company said it is also exploring opportunities to enable Google Cloud customers to make and receive payments using cryptocurrencies.