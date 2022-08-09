Google search service restored after facing outage

The outrage continued for over 10 minutes

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 9th August 2022 11:58 am IST
Google hits back at Android location tracking lawsuit in US
(Representative Image/Unsplash)

Google search service was down in many countries on Tuesday. Searchers were seeing an error message for a brief period.

The error message, ‘The server encountered an error and could not complete your request. If the problem persists, please report your problem and mention this error message and the query that caused it. That’s all we know.’ started appearing at around 6:42 am Indian Standard Time.

According to Down Detector, the outage continued for over 10 minutes.

As netizens were unable to use Google, many of them took to Twitter to confirm whether the world’s largest search engine is down.

Reason behind Google search outage

Although Google did not confirm the reason behind the outage, some media try to link the incident of an explosion at the company’s data center at Lowa and the outage.

Following are the reactions of the netizens

