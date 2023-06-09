Google to end Drive app support on Windows 8, 8.1

In April this year, the company limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive.

San Francisco: Google announced that it will end support for “Drive for desktop” on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and all 32-bit versions of Windows, in August.

“To avoid service interruption, Windows users should upgrade to Windows 10 (64 bit) or higher before August 2023,” Google said on a support page.

The company further said that users of a 32-bit version of Windows can still access Google Drive through a browser.

In April this year, the company limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive.

Now, users can create a maximum of five million files in Drive.

According to Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer, this change aims to “maintain strong performance and reliability” and will help prevent “misuse” of the company’s systems.

Meanwhile, the company had introduced a “search chips” feature for Drive, which allows users to filter by criteria like file type, owner, and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

