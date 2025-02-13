Google to set up AI accelerators in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tech giant Google on Thursday, February 13, announced that it will set up Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerators in Hyderabad, as part of an agreement signed with the Telangana government.

The company will support AI-based startups in Hyderabad that work in various sectors including agriculture, mobility, education, sustainability and governance.

The MoU was signed by Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu and a representative of Google in the presence of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy at T-hub in Hyderabad.

Earlier on Thursday, Reddy inaugurated the new office of Microsoft in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli estimated to create approximately 4,800 new jobs. Additionally, Microsoft will also provide AI training for 1.2 lakh people and Rs 15,000 crore investment in AI data centres in Telangana.

“It is a proud moment that another new facility of the Microsoft company opened in Hyderabad today. Having the second office building of the Microsoft company in Hyderabad is a milestone in the development of the IT sector,” Reddy said after the inauguration.