Google’s new policy to filter out suspicious ratings, reviews on Play Store

San Francisco: Tech giant Google is bringing a new app review policy to make app ratings and reviews as genuine as possible in the Play Store.

The latest change will hold up user-submitted reviews and ratings by around 24 hours before they go public, assuming they’re from real people, reports Android Central.

As per the report, the tech giant aims for the new policy to detect suspicious ratings and reviews on Android apps.

“To allow us to automatically detect suspicious Ratings or Reviews activity, we are introducing a delay of around 24 hours from when users submit Ratings or Reviews to when those submissions are published,” Google was quoted as saying in an advisory.

“In this period, you will still be able to help your users by seeing Reviews and replying to them, but these won’t be immediately public,” it added.

Also Read Retail second most targeted industry by ransomware globally

The report mentioned that the new policy might help to reduce the spread of fake reviews on online products.

The tech giant warned against posting the same review multiple times, as well as reviews for the same content from multiple accounts, the report said.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Google and Amazon last year to determine whether they “may not have done enough” to combat fake reviews on their respective platforms.