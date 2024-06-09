Google’s top 10 most search movies globally: SRK rules

Mumbai: The year 2023 will be remembered as a golden moment for Bollywood, India’s largest film industry. After a period of lull, the industry bounced back, shattering records and redefining success with a series of blockbusters that captivated audiences both domestically and internationally.

The Return of the King: Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reclaimed his throne with the release of “Pathaan.” His last film before this, “Zero” (2018), did not meet expectations, but 2023 marked a triumphant return. “Pathaan” wasn’t just a testament to his enduring stardom in India; it showcased his appeal on a global scale.

Google’s Top 10 Most Searched Movies

The global impact of these movies is reflected in Google’s top 10 most searched movies of 2023, where Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 proudly represented Indian cinema. They stood alongside international sensations like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

List of Top 10 most searched movies on Google in 2023

1. Barbie

2. Oppenheimer

3. Jawan

4. Sound of Freedom

5. John Wick: Chapter 4

6. Avatar: The Way of Water

7. Everything Everywhere All at once

8. Gadar 2

9. Creed III

10. Pathaan

The Blockbusters That Made History

Pathaan and Jawan both made over Rs 1000 crore at the box office, showing that SRK is ruling the game. Even Dunki, though not as big, did well around Rs 400 crore. As SRK ends the year on a high note

Pathaan, along with Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal, became the talk of the town, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema. These films didn’t just succeed; they created history with their record-breaking box office collections.

2023 has been a year of cinematic triumphs for Bollywood. It was a year that saw the industry not only recover but also innovate and excel, proving that the magic of Bollywood continues to enchant audiences worldwide.