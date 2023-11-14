‘Goshamahal Mein BJP Kaise Jeeti?’: AIMIM shares 2018 poll data

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has posed a question, ‘Goshamahal mein BJP Kaise Jeeti?’. Sharing the 2018 poll data, highlighting the vote share of Raja Singh and candidates of BRS and INC, it targeted Congress.

Alleging ‘Telangana mein asli vote katwa Congress’, AIMIM shared the total number of votes polled by BJP, BRS, and Congress in the last assembly polls.

Cumulative vote share of BRS, Congress more than BJP

As per the 2018 Telangana Assembly poll data, BJP’s Raja Singh secured 61,854 votes, whereas BRS and Congress polled 44,120 and 26,322 votes, respectively.

The cumulative votes polled by BRS and Congress candidates in the previous polls, i.e., 70,442, were more than the vote share of BJP.

Citing this fact, AIMIM is now targeting INC and claiming, ‘Telangana mein asli vote katwa Congress’.

AIMIM doesn’t have strategy to tackle Raja Singh: Khaja Bilal

Former corporator Khaja Bilal, who recently resigned from AIMIM, alleged that the party does not have any strategy to tackle Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh.

He alleged, “I had demanded the AIMIM ticket from Goshamahal assembly constituency, but AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi didn’t give it.”

He explained that there are 80,000 Muslim voters in Goshamahal, and the party was not contesting from there for unknown reasons. “In a planned way, Asaduddin Owaisi didn’t field a candidate. He should have fielded a candidate,” said Khaja Bilal.

In the upcoming Telangana Assembly, the sitting MLA T Raja Singh is again contesting from Goshamahal.