Goshamahal traffic police conducts eye camp for 150 drivers

Hyderabad: The city traffic police organised a special eye check-up camp for 150 auto, truck and bus drivers at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Thursday.

The camp was part of the Arrive Alive Traffic Awareness Programme, conducted by the Goshamahal Traffic Police in coordination with Max Vision Eye Hospital. Several eye-related issues were identified and participants were provided with the required medical advice.

Drivers requiring corrective measures were referred for treatment, including prescription spectacles, which will be arranged and distributed to beneficiaries by sponsors based on doctors’ recommendations.