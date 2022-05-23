‘Got a call from Adil Khan’s gf Roshina,’ says Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines lately for her new relationship with businessman Adil Khan Durrani. The couple has been quite vocal about their bond. However, it seems like there is some trouble in the lover’s paradise. Keep reading further for all the deets.

A report in Etimes says, Rakhi Sawant has received a call from a woman identified herself as Roshina Delavani. She claimed that they have been in a relationship for 4 years. And further informed Rakhi about the times she has spent with Adil.

Reportedly, Roshina hails from Mysore same as Adil Khan.

How did Rakhi’s boyfriend Adil react?

When Rakhi informed about the call to Adil Khan, he denied the news. He said that Roshina was his ex-girlfriend, says the same report.

We surfed through Roshina’s Instagram profile and found a few pictures of her with Adil Khan. Have a look at them.

Reacting to the above development, Rakhi told the news portal, “ Roshina’s call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai. She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married.”

Recently, Rakhi sawant had attended an award function and from there she made a video call to her boyfriend and introduced him to the media.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Rakhi was heard saying” “Meet my sweetheart Adil. Kya aap chahte hain ke hum dono ki jodi jaaye Bigg Boss mein? (Do you want our jodi to go in Bigg Boss?). He is my boyfriend.”