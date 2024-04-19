Got indication of ‘Ram Rajya’ establishment in country: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that there is an indication that ‘Ram Rajya’ will be established in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Secunderabad, the minister said he firmly believes that following the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, “we got an indication that Ram Rajya is going to be established in this country”.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy filed his nomination from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Claiming that the BJP implements whatever it promises, he recalled that in 2014, the party had promised that if it came to power, no force on earth could stop the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“We have declared in the manifesto that if we come this time, we will bring uniform civil code,” he said, adding that progressive Islamic states have uniform civil code. “Why should it not be here,” he asked.

Defence Minister Singh alleged that misapprehensions were being created among minorities about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He assured them that no one would lose citizenship because of CAA.

He said that the BJP is being accused of discrimination on the basis of religion and mentioned that five Arab countries conferred their highest civilian awards on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi does not have courage to contest from Amethi: Rajnath Singh

“We don’t follow the policy of appeasement. We don’t do politics based on religion or caste but on justice and humanity,” he claimed.

Stating that there is not even one allegation of corruption against the BJP-led government, the union minister said whenever the Congress was in power, there were many scams and even its ministers were jailed.

“We don’t do politics for forming a government, we do it for nation-building,” he said, adding that others can learn from BJP how to run the government.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narednra Modi raised the stature of India at the international level. “Today world pays attention to what India says on any issue,” he said.

He mentioned that under the leadership of PM Modi, India became the fifth largest economy in the world while it was at 11th position in 2014.

“All economists agree that India is the fastest growing economy in the world. By 2027, India will be among top three economies,” he said

Targeting Congress, he termed it an outdated party and alleged that it follows the policy of appeasement.

He also lashed out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and alleged that it promoted corruption and looted people’s money. He said the martyrs of Telangana will not forgive BRS.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy appealed to people of Telangana to ensure the BJP’s victory on all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. He mentioned some of the development works undertaken in his constituency during the last five years.

He said that Congress has no moral right to seek votes from the people of Telangana as it had failed to implement six guarantees in 100 days.

BJP MP K. Laxman alleged that Congress and BRS have a secret understanding.