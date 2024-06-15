Got married? Fans react to Hania Aamir, Zaviyar Nauman’s pics

Islamabad: Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman, famous for their chemistry in the hit drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, recently teamed up for a bridal photoshoot that has left fans amazed.

Hania Aamir, often called Pakistan’s dimple queen, looked beautiful in an off-white and gold bridal outfit. Zaviyar complemented her perfectly in a matching ensemble. The romantic photoshoot, set against wedding decor, quickly went viral on Instagram.

Many fans were surprised and excited, with some even thinking the two had gotten married. Several fans are even eagerly hoping their on-screen romance turns into a real-life story. Comments flooded in, with one user saying, “I thought they got married.” Another fan wrote, “They are already married in my mind.”

Zaviyar, the son of veteran actor Nauman Ijaz, has quickly risen to fame in the entertainment industry. Hania Aamir, who started her career in 2016, has become a popular name among South Asians, especially for her role as Hala in Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.