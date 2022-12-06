‘Got to know through TV’: Indian who bagged Rs 67 cr in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat from Tamil Nadu in Sharjah on December 3 won Rs 67 crores in the Big Ticket Draw. He also became the biggest winner of the competition.

The man identified as Kathar Hussain was employed as a carwash supervisor earning Dh 1,500 per month who saved up tips from customers to take part in the Big Ticket draw. The man was on holiday in India when the organisers announced the winners. “I was watching the show and was in India at my friend’s home when I realised I was the winner.” he was quoted as saying by The National News.

The man further said that he currently resides in a rented house and the prize money would help him construct a house. Hussain plans to quit his day job and initiate his own business.

When the show’s host, Richard, had called him to inform him of the windfall, his phone was switched off.

“He bought two tickets and won with his free ticket in a 2+1 free offer,” Richard told Khaleej Times.

The next Big ticket draw will be held in Abu Dhabi on January 3, with a grand prize of Dh 35 million. The tickets for the next draw will cost Dh500. It is touted to be the biggest draw in history, It is to be noted that The Big Ticket draw was established in 1992 with a grand prize of Dh 1 million.