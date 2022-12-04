UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 66 cr in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of 30 million Dirham (Rs 66,50,27,632) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner of the draw, Kathar Hussain— bagged the prize after buying ticket 206975 for the raffle draw number 246, which he had purchased online on November 26.

However, when the show’s host, Richard, calls him to inform him of the windfall, his phone is switched off.

“He bought two tickets and won with his free ticket in a 2+1 free offer,” Richard told Khaleej Times.

So far this year, Big Ticket has awarded more than 100 cash prizes. Going just above this month’s prize money. Big Ticket’s next draw will offer its biggest jackpot of Dirham 35 million, which will take place on January 3.