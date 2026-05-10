Goud urges PM Modi’s support for Metro expansion, Musi rejuvenation

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday, May 10, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s to support Hyderabad Metro expansion, Musi rejuvenation and infrastructure ventures.

In an open letter, Goud asked the Centre to approve the Phase 2 expansion of Hyderabad Metro as a joint venture model. After acquiring a 100 per cent stake from Larsen & Toubro in the first phase, the state government is planning an expansion of 122.9 km at an estimated cost of Rs 38,595 under the second phase of Hyderabad Metro.

Pitching the Musi Rejuvenation project not just as a river-cleaning initiative but as a comprehensive project linked to urban development, public health, tourism, and city beautification, Goud asked the Centre to provide it with special financial assistance and recognition as a national-level urban river restoration project.

He also asked the Union Defence Ministry to clear land permissions sought for the Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapu Ghat.

Approvals for regional ring road and rail road

Goud sought the Union Cabinet’s approval and financial clearances for the northern part of the Regional Ring Road, citing its importance in reducing traffic burden on Hyderabad and boosting investments, employment, and transport infrastructure in surrounding districts.

He urged that permission for the southern part of the project, too, be granted without delay. The proposed Regional Ring Rail project alongside the Regional Ring Road (RRR) should also be taken up at the earliest and fully funded by the Centre, he added.

He also reminded the Modi government of the Rs 45,000 crore financial assistance sought by the state government for the development of radial roads connecting the Outer Ring Road and the Regional Ring Road.

Greenfield Express Highway and traffic decongestion

He asked the Centre to construct a 12-lane Greenfield Express Highway from Hyderabad to Bandar Port via Amaravati, along with a Hyderabad–Bengaluru High-Speed Corridor to improve connectivity and boost economic growth.

Additionally, Goud asked the Centre to financially support the Hyderabad Signal-Free Project, which involves building flyovers, underpasses, elevated corridors, junction development, and expansion of major national highways.

Approvals for semi-conductor projects

Goud said that the Telangana government has planned to develop Hyderabad Fab City and the Future City region into a semiconductor and electronics hub and has adequate land, power supply, infrastructure, and skilled manpower for it.

He asked the Centre to give Telangana immediate priority under the India Semiconductor Mission and clear pending projects without delay.