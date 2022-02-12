Governer meets MS Academy girls elected to UNESCO Teen Parliament

Hyderabad: Four students of MS Creative School who have been elected as MPs of the UNESCO supported World Teen Parliament, met Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan, on Saturday.

Two senior-level MS management members accompanied the WTP Parliamentarians at the Raj Bhavan and discussed the achievement of the students with the governor.

Earlier, the students had also met the state Home Minister Mahmood Ali who felicitated and appreciated them for their achievements.

“The Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan spend nearly 25 minutes with these young parliamentarians and curiously listened to their projects which they prepared to present at the internationally acclaimed WTP”, informed the senior director Dr. Mohammed Moazzam Hussain who also accompanied the students to the Raj Bhavan.

“The Governor expressed happiness at their achievements and spoke a few motivating words,” he added.

Amena Aziz, Atika Amoodi, Shaik Abdul Raheem, Mariya Khalid Saache, Khalid Saache, and Sumera Ummey Kulsum are the four students of class 10 who have become a part of the influential world body.

They presented their projects before the Governor in detail who was impressed and appreciated each of them.

Academic Director, Syed Abdul Hameed who also accompanied the students to Raj Bhavan explained the UNESCO-sponsored WTP selection process.

Senior director Dr. Mohammed Moazzam Hussain updated the Governor about MS Education Academy and its contribution to the field of education and the upliftment of underprivileged sections of society.

MS is a result-producing educational institution having 102 branches spread in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. It works for the holistic development of students that provides quality education with all-around development. The institution also inculcates the life skills needed to be a global citizen. Two of its students cracked the UPSC civil service in 2021 and got an IAS cadre.