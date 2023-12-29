Governing country as per ‘Manusmriti’ BJP’s secret agenda: JD-U

New Delhi: The BJP brings up Sanatan Dharma whenever the issue of its government “curtailing” the rights of the backwards, Dalits, tribals and minorities are raised as it is working on a “secret agenda” of governing the country as per the ‘Manusmriti’, the JD-U said on Friday.

In a resolution adopted at its national council meeting here, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) noted that the country is passing through the “most difficult” phase since independence as the BJP-led Centre is moving towards “dictatorship”.

Also Read Nitish Kumar elected JD(U) president

“Fear, hatred and frenzy are being created in society. Politics has started taking the form of deceit and revenge,” it said, alleging that all this is the result of the deeds of the BJP government which is in power at the Centre.

“This is the biggest threat to our democracy and the Constitution. The central government is moving towards dictatorship. The constitutional institutions and federal structure of the country are being weakened,” the resolution read.

In the last nine years, this situation has worsened and taken a “horrible shape”, it said, alleging that the BJP-led Centre is not paying attention to the problems of the people and raising “false slogans” to deflect the common people’s attention from the problems.

“At a time when the entire opposition is talking about saving the Constitution framed by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the BJP is raising the issue of Sanatan,” the Nitish Kumar-led party charged.

“We all respect Sanatan culture, values, traditions and its ideals. There is no opposition anywhere on this. But when we raise the issue of the BJP government curtailing the rights of backward classes, Dalits, tribals and minorities guaranteed under the Constitution, then suddenly they remember Sanatan,” it said.

The reality is that the BJP has “hidden” ‘Manusmriti’ under the cloak of Sanatan, it added.

“They want that India should not be governed on the basis of Baba Saheb’s Constitution, rather the governance and social system should be governed on the basis of ‘Manusmriti’. This is the secret agenda of BJP,” the JD-U resolution charged.