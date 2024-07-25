Government aims to make women 'millionaires' through 'Mahila Shakti scheme'

Hyderabad: In a significant move to empower women, the government has set an ambitious goal to transform women into millionaires within the next five years through the Mahila Shakti scheme.

This initiative was highlighted during a meeting held at the Panwar Hall of GHMC headquarters on Wednesday, July 24

Addressing the attendees, UCD Additional Commissioner Chandrakant Reddy emphasized the directive from the GHMC Commissioner to foster coordination among various authorities to promote the Mahila Shakti scheme. The scheme aims to raise awareness among Self Help Group (SHG) women about setting up diverse enterprises such as canteens, catering units, Telangana pastries, boutiques, DTP xerox centers, tailoring, and embroidery units.

MEPMA State Mission Coordinators Prasanna Kumar and Padma elaborated on the Mahila Shakti Scheme, detailing the implementation strategies, targets for GHMC, and the loans and subsidies available to support these ventures.

Furthermore, Chandrakant Reddy suggested that major group enterprises could include canteens, food tracks, cold storage, and construction equipment services, while individual enterprises could focus on Telangana pastries, pickles, dairy products, handmade crafts, and more

The meeting also addressed the potential for SHG women to engage in domestic services such as cooking, cleaning, and elder care on a monthly, part-time, or full-time basis.

State Food Processing Society representative Sriram provided insights into the financial assistance available for SHG members in the food manufacturing sector, explaining the process for setting up individual micro food processing units under the Prime Minister’s Scheme for Regularization of Microfood Manufacturing Enterprises (PMFME)

KVIC District Nodal Officer Rajesh Kumar discussed the Gramodaya Vikas Yojana (GVY), Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Scheme (PMEGP), and PM Vishwakarma Scheme, urging a strategic approach to establishing units based on local demand.

MEPMA State Mission Co-ordinate Officer Chaitanya highlighted a scheme for street vendors and proposed setting up cold storage facilities in fruit, vegetable, and flower markets