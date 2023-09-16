Government hikes windfall tax on crude oil in fortnightly review

Windfall tax was first levied in July last year on oil producers in India.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 16th September 2023 7:19 am IST
Retail fuel prices would need to be increased by 15% to reflect international crude prices
Representative Image

New Delhi: The government on late Friday evening hiked the windfall tax on domestic production of crude oil to Rs 10,000 per tonne from Rs 6,700 per tonne.

It also reduced the special additional excise duty (SAED) or windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 3.50 per litre from 4 rupees per litre.

According to a gazette notification, windfall tax on export of diesel has also been reduced to Rs 5.5 per litre from Rs 6 per litre, while SAED on export of petrol will continue to be zero.

MS Education Academy

These changes will come into effect from September 16 onwards. These taxes are reviewed on a fortnightly basis.

Earlier, in the previous fortnightly review on September 2, the government had cut the windfall tax on crude petroleum to Rs 6,700 per tonne from Rs 7,100 per tonne.

Windfall tax was first levied in July last year on oil producers in India.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 16th September 2023 7:19 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button