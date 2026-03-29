Government jobs for sportspersons under new policy, says Telangana CM

He also said the government is developing the Gachibowli Sports Complex at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th March 2026 10:55 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that the state government has introduced a policy to provide government jobs to sportspersons who excel in sports.

Speaking after participating in the Telangana Legislators’ Sports and Cultural Meet 2026, Reddy said the initiative aims to assure students that excelling in sports can offer them a bright future alongside academics.

“We have introduced a sports policy to provide government jobs in addition to cash incentives for sportspersons who achieve excellence in sports,” he said.

Subhan Haleem

The CM also said the government is developing the Gachibowli Sports Complex at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.

Reddy expressed concern over rising substance abuse among students, saying, “Even in universities, some students are falling prey to vices, leaving parents with endless grief.”

He further criticised some legislators for boycotting the Sports and Cultural Meet, calling it unfortunate, and expressed hope that they would participate in similar events next year.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th March 2026 10:55 pm IST

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