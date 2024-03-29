Government jobs in UAE: Here’s how to apply

The government of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened applications for several jobs in the ambulance services. If you are someone with a CV that matches the job description, seize the opportunity to work with the government of Abu Dhabi.

The government of UAE urgently requires qualified candidates for the following jobs: medical supervisor, emergency physician, emergency medical technician, and infection control specialist. Please find below the list of available positions along with their required qualifications.

Submit your CVs immediately to the designated email address mentioned in the instructions and apply for a job with the UAE government.

EMTS – Emergency medical technician jobs in the UAE government: Advance Care Paramedic: Bachelor’s degree in Emergency Medical Services. EMT-Intermediate: Diploma in Emergency Medical Services. EMT – Basic: Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and Internationally Recognized Certificate in Emergency Medical Services Holds a valid license from the Department of Health Abu Dhabi for a job in the EMT department of the UAE government.



Medical Supervisor Bachelor’s degree in Emergency Medical Services. Hold a valid DOH license as an (Advance Care Paramedic).



Instructor courses:

Advance Cardiac Life Support.

Pediatric Advance Life Support

International Trauma Life Support A

Field experience not less than (2 Years)

Infection Control Specialist Bachelor’s of Master degree in infection control



Emergency Physician Board Certificate issued by the Arab Board or other countries for Medical Specialists. Hold a Valid License from DOH. Field experience not less than (2 Years)



Don’t miss out on your dream job in the UAE. Submit your CV today to ems.recruitment@adcda.govae and take the first step towards a fulfilling career.