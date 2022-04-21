Telangana govt to set up three more TIMS hospitals across Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 21st April 2022 7:12 pm IST
Telangana sees qualitative progress in public health, says KCR
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Thursday announced plans to establish three more Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals, along with the already setup TIMS Gachibowli at a total cost of Rs 2679 crore across the city of Hyderabad. It also said that these hospitals will function as autonomous institutions.

The state health department said that these new hospitals which will come upon all sides of the city will distribute the huge burden of patients coming from different parts of the city and the state that the Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, and the Osmania Hospital see on a daily basis.

These super-specialty hospitals will come up in LB Nagar, Alwal, and Sanath Nagar at a cost of Rs 900 crore, Rs 882 crore, and Rs 897 crore respectively.

MS Education Academy

The Engineer in Chief, Roads and Buildings department is permitted to invite bids from players for constructing these hospitals’ buildings, the Government Order said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button