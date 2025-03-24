Government to train 6000 licensed surveyors across Telangana, says minister

He informed the state government would appoint a land surveyor and deputy surveyor in every mandal.

Hyderabad: State revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has assured the training programmes to 6,000 licensed private surveyors across the state.

While interacting with the media in the Assembly on Monday, March 24, he informed the state government would appoint a land surveyor and deputy surveyor in every mandal.

Talking about the layout regularisation scheme (LRS), the minister said that there will be a 25 percent discount on regularising layouts till March 31. “Those applying for regularisation after March 31 will have to bear 100 percent charges,” he said.

He also made it clear that no new applications will be entertained post the registration of sada bainama lands. “The government will ensure that the 13 lakh people whose applications were rejected during the BRS government tenure will be reconsidered,” he said.

Noting that 1.13 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the Centre in urban areas, the minister said that the Central government will contribute Rs 1.5 lakh for each house while the state government will bear the remaining cost.

